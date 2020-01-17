Chris Stroud hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 3 under for the round.

Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.