Chris Stroud shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
Highlights
Chris Stroud sinks lengthy birdie putt at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Chris Stroud drains a long putt for birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-3 17th hole.
Chris Stroud hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.
At the 371-yard par-4 second, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 3 under for the round.
Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 2 under for the round.
