Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Oppenheim missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Oppenheim had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Oppenheim chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Oppenheim's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Oppenheim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Oppenheim to 5 under for the round.