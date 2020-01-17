  • Alex Noren putts well in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2020, Alex Noren rolls in a 21-foot putt from the fringe to close with a birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

