Alex Noren putts well in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
Highlights
Alex Noren sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Alex Noren rolls in a 21-foot putt from the fringe to close with a birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his day tied for 12th at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Alex Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Noren's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Noren had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
