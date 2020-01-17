-
Luke List finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the American Express, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even-par for the round.
