Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas gets up-and-down for birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Jhonattan Vegas gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the American Express, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 39th at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Vegas's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas got on the green in 2 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Vegas had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Vegas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
