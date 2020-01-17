In his second round at the American Express, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 128th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Glover's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 18th, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.