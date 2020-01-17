In his second round at the American Express, Kevin Na hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 26th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Na's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Na had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Na's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Na's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Na had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Na hit his 103 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Na hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.