In his second round at the American Express, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

On his tee stroke on the 445-yard par-4 first, Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 92 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Johnson's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.