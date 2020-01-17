Rory Sabbatini hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Rory Sabbatini had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Sabbatini's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.