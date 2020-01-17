-
Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Rory Sabbatini lands his 206-yard tee shot within 5 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Rory Sabbatini hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Rory Sabbatini had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 170 yards to the intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Sabbatini's 85 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
