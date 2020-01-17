  • Rory Sabbatini comes back from a rocky start in round two of the American Express

  • In the second round of The American Express 2020, Rory Sabbatini lands his 206-yard tee shot within 5 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

