-
-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express
-
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 17, 2020
-
Highlights
Vaughn Taylor sinks birdie putt from off the green at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Vaughn Taylor rolls in a 16-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the American Express, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 128th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.
Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.