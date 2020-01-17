In his second round at the American Express, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 128th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.