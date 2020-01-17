-
John Senden shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the American Express
January 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the American Express, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Senden finished his day tied for 148th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Senden hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Senden had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 over for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Senden hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 2 over for the round.
