In his second round at the American Express, Ryan Armour hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 3rd at 14 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 13 under.

At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Armour's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armour hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Armour his second shot was a drop, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 96 yards to the green where he 2 putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 6 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Armour chipped in his third shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Armour had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.