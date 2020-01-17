-
Akshay Bhatia comes back from a rocky start in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Akshay Bhatia hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bhatia finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Akshay Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Akshay Bhatia to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Bhatia had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to even for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Bhatia hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.
