Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Doc Redman had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 164 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Redman's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.