Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Ben Taylor hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
