Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy tee shot went 198 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for triple bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 sixth green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.