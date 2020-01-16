In his first round at the American Express, Sam Burns hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Burns finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Sam Burns got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burns's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.