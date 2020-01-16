In his first round at the American Express, Brandon Hagy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 140th at 2 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Hagy got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hagy hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hagy chipped in his sixth shot, finishing with a bogey for the hole and moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.