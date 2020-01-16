In his first round at the American Express, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cook finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Austin Cook chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cook to 3 under for the round.

Cook tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.