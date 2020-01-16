Tyler McCumber hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, McCumber had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, McCumber's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

McCumber missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 14th, McCumber chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McCumber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, McCumber chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved McCumber to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McCumber's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.