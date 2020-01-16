Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Homa had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Homa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Homa's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Homa's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 165-yard par-3 17th, Homa missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 1 under for the round.