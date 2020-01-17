-
Chase Seiffert putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, and Andrew Landry; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Chase Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Seiffert hit his 89 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Seiffert hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Seiffert's 101 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Seiffert had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 6 under for the round.
