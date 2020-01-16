-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
Spaun tee shot went 187 yards to the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Spaun had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
