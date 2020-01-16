Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 third, Ryder chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 171 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.