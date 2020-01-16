-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
In his first round at the American Express, Matthew NeSmith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 95 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, NeSmith's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.
