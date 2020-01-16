In his first round at the American Express, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Rodgers hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Rodgers chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 under for the round.