In his first round at the American Express, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Tom Hoge's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoge had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hoge at 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hoge hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoge's 162 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.