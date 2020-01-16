Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ledesma finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Nelson Ledesma had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nelson Ledesma to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ledesma's 181 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Ledesma hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Ledesma had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.