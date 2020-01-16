In his first round at the American Express, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 1st at 8 under with Zac Blair; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Murray chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

Murray missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Murray chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Murray hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Murray's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Murray had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 7 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Murray hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 8 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Murray chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 9 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Murray to 8 under for the round.