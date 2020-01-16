In his first round at the American Express, Carlos Ortiz hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Ortiz's 180 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Ortiz's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.