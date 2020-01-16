In his first round at the American Express, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Tringale's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Tringale his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Tringale had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.