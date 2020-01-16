-
-
Andrew Landry putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
In his first round at the American Express, Andrew Landry hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Landry finished his day tied for 6th at 6 under with Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, and Chase Seiffert; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-5 11th, Andrew Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Landry's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Landry hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Landry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at 4 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Landry chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.