Vince Covello shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vince Covello hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Covello finished his day tied for 131st at 1 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Covello had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Covello to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 third, Covello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Covello to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Covello's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
