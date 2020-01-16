Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 37th at 4 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Lee went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lee to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Lee had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lee's 138 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Lee had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Lee's 84 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 4 under for the round.