Troy Merritt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Troy Merritt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 12th, Merritt's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Merritt's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Merritt at 1 under for the round.
