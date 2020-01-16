-
James Hahn shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
James Hahn hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 123rd at even par; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Hahn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hahn to even for the round.
