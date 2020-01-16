-
-
Kevin Chappell putts well in round one of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kevin Chappell hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Chappell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 70 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
Chappell missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.