In his first round at the American Express, Rafael Campos hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 131st at 1 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Campos's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Campos reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Campos got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Campos's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Campos's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Campos had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Campos hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.

Campos got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 1 over for the round.