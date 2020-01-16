Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 131st at 1 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Kokrak had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak hit his tee shot 285 yards to the fairway bunker on the 560-yard par-5 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 5 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 over for the round.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.