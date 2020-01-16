Henrik Norlander hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 147th at 3 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Norlander's tee shot went 218 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Norlander had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Norlander chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Norlander at 3 over for the round.