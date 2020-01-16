Brice Garnett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day in 153rd at 5 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.

At the 371-yard par-4 second, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Garnett missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 3 over for the round.

Garnett got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Garnett to 5 over for the round.