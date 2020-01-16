-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the American Express, Kevin Kisner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day tied for 140th at 2 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kisner his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 193 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
