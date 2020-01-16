-
Bronson Burgoon shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bronson Burgoon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at even for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 123rd at even par; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a double bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Burgoon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
