In his first round at the American Express, Nate Lashley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lashley finished his day in 155th at 5 over; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Lashley got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 over for the round.

Lashley hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 5 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 88 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Lashley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Lashley chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 over for the round.

Lashley's tee shot went 265 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lashley to 5 over for the round.