Fabián Gómez hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Gómez had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gómez's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Gómez's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gómez had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.