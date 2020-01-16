Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Ryan Brehm had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm hit his tee shot 244 yards to the fairway bunker on the 405-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Brehm chipped in his third shot from 49 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Brehm's 85 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Brehm's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Brehm had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.