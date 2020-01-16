-
-
Martin Laird comes back from a rocky start in round one of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Laird finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Martin Laird's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Laird had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Laird's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.