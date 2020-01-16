-
Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the American Express
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ted Potter, Jr. hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Potter, Jr.'s tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Potter, Jr.'s 89 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr.'s approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.
