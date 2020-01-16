-
-
Scott Harrington putts well in round one of the American Express
-
January 16, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 16, 2020
Scott Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Scott Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Harrington had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Harrington's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.