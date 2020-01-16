Nick Watney hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the American Express, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Zac Blair and Grayson Murray are tied for 1st at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, Russell Knox, Roger Sloan, Tyler Duncan, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk, Chase Seiffert, and Andrew Landry are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Watney had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

Watney tee shot went 226 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 under for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Watney's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 5 under for the round.